David Ray Harris
July 31, 1945 - June 21, 2020
David Ray Harris Sr. passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park.
David was born July 31, 1945, to Johnnie and Emma Harris in Waco, Texas. He was a hard-working man who loved riding motorcycles, working on cars, buying, selling and trading. David will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Harris Latham; parents, Johnnie and Louise Harris; brother, Kenneth Harris and grandparents.
David is survived by the love of his life, Linda Harris; son, David Harris Jr. and wife, Kim; son-in-law, Raymond Latham; grandchildren, Kerry Harris and wife, Amanda, Ty Hardy and wife, Amalie, Chasitie Latham and Keith, Misty Latham and Cody, Cody Holt and wife, Lauren, Karly Holt and Holden, Clay Holt, Tyler Bruce; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of very dear friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.