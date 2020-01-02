Johanna F. HarrellFeb. 28, 1925 - Dec. 28, 2019Mrs. Johanna Frances Harrell, age 94, of Waco, Texas, died December 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial for Johanna will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Catherine's Chapel, 300 West Hwy 6, Waco TX 76712, in Waco with Monsignor Isidore Rozycki as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, with Rosary at 7:15 p.m, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.She was born on February 28, 1925, in Waco, to the late Josephine and James Scardino. She graduated from Waco High School in 1944 and attended 4-C Business College in Waco. On June 6, 1955, she married the love of her life, the late Charlie B. Harrell, and they were married for 57 years. She was employed at Hicks Rubber Company for 20 years, and retired in March 1988 from Waco Meat Service after 11 ½ years.Johanna loved working in her yard and playing with her beloved dog, Rex. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.Johanna is survived by one sister, Anthonette "Ann" Connorty of Temple; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco TX 76710; the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco TX 76706; Caritas, 300 S. 15th, Waco TX 76701; or Fuzzy Friends, 6321 Airport Dr, Waco TX 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
