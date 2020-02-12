James HarrellAugust 13, 1963 - Feb. 6, 2020James Keith Harrell Sr., age 56, went to join our heavenly father on February 6, 2020. He was born August 13, 1963 in Waco, Texas, and graduated from Jefferson-Moore High School in 1982. James enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Robinson as a DDG-12 from 1982 to 1986. He returned to Waco after his medical discharge and met his wife, Tracy who he was happily married to for 33 yearsJames was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife Tracy Harrell; son James K. Harrell Jr.; daughter Michelle Turner, granddaughters; Rheyn Harrell, Alaina Johnson, Krista Johnson, and Alana Johnson; and his mother, Beverly Harrell. He is also survived by brothers; Vincent Turner and wife, Sharon, Tommy Turner and wife, Jennifer, and sister Shannon Turner, as well as his many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway, Texas.Please join us in celebrating his life at 2:00 p.m., Friday afternoon, February 14, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.
