Kay HarmonSept. 8, 1947 - Oct. 17, 2019Kay Lancaster Harmon, 72, of Mount Calm, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, at Mount Calm Old Town Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Green officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries