Craig HarmonJuly 11, 1953 - June 30, 2018Craig Haught Harmon, 64, a longtime resident of Mount Calm, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Odessa. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., July 3, 2018, at Wade Funeral Chapel with Mr. Jimmy Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 2, at the funeral home.Craig was born, July 11, 1953, in Lubbock to Howard and Patsy (Haught) Harmon but had lived most all his life in the Mount Calm area. He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and worked as an industrial mechanic for Terek and later as the owner/operator of Craig Harmon Trucking, LLC. Craig was a veteran having proudly served his country as an Airman First Class in the Air Force.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Shelby Howard Harmon.Survivors include his wife, Lori (Nichols) Harmon of Mount Calm; son, Craig Lyle Harmon of White Settlement; two daughters, Gidgit Miller of White Settlement and Misty Gerik of Odessa; seven grandchildren, Amber Swanner, Yeoman 1st Class, Felicia Swanner, USN, Christopher Lane, Cody Lane, Elizabeth Lane, Easton Harmon and Chloe Harmon; four great-grandchildren, Kydon Gerik, Kyla Gerik, Rylie Allen and Barrett Lane; and several nieces and nephews and numerous other extended family members and friends.Pallbearers will be Craig Lyle Harmon, Darrell Gerik, Andrew Miller, Christopher Lane, Cody Lane and Devin Allen.Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Stiles.The family requests that memorials be made to the Patriot Guard Riders at www.pgr.org.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Craig at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
