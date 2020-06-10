Dorothy Harelik
May 11, 1930 - June 6, 2020
Long-time Central Texas and Hamilton resident, Dorothy Kempler Harelik passed away Saturday, June 6, and was buried in a private family ceremony at Congregation Agudath Jacob Cemetery Sunday, June 7.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Sol and Pauline Kempler, May 11, 1930, Dorothy later attended City College of New York, Juillard Academy and the Jewish Theological Seminary. She began a lengthy association with the National Council of Rabbis, eventually working in Dallas, Texas, where she was introduced to Milton Harelik of Hamilton, Texas, a widower with three children.
Milton and Dorothy were married October 8, 1972, where they owned the general department store founded by Milton's parents, Haskell and Matley Harelik. In addition, Dorothy was active with the Hamilton Economic Development Council, the Hamilton Women's Council, Pecan Creek Park and the Hamilton Public Library. She was recognized as the 1991 Hamilton Citizen of the Year.
She was preceded in death by her true love, Milton; her parents; and her brothers and sisters-in-law. She leaves to celebrate her memory her brother, Harry Kempler of Washington, D.C.; her bonus children, Mark and Spencer Harelik of Los Angeles, Joe and Marcia Medrano of Las Vegas, and Matt and Dawn Harelik of Amarillo; two wonderful grandsons, Haskell and Alex; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, including Harry and Beverly Harelik of Waco.
Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Congregation Agudath Jacob 4925 Hillcrest Dr., Waco, 76710, the Hamilton Public Library 201 No. Pecan Hamilton, TX, 76531, or the charity of your choice.
