Joyce HardinNov. 10, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2019Joyce Hardin, 90, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, November 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th St., Waco, with Pastor Reggie Blake officiating. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Joyce was born November 10, 1929 to Carl B. and Nannie (Harper) Shugart in Oletha, Texas. She married James Philip Hardin on January 30, 1953 in Limestone County. Joyce worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant for about 32 years before retiring. She was an active member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Joyce enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting in her spare time.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, James; two sons, Donald Wayne Hardin and James Alan Hardin; and her best friend, Marie Howard.Joyce is survived by her daughters, Sue White and Sandy Kocian and husband, Larry Sr.; daughter-in-law, Anita Hardin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious cat, Smoky.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.