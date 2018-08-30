James C. HardinOct. 18, 1937 - Aug. 27, 2018James C. Hardin, age 80, of Meridian, passed away, August 27, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 31, at the First United Pentecostal Church in Meridian. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018, also at the church. Burial will be in the Meridian Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary on our website at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

