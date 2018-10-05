Bobbie Jean HardinFeb. 24, 1937 - Sept. 21, 2018Bobbie Jean Hardin, of West, TX, passed away September 21, 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Bold Springs B.C. in West. Burial will be at Liberty Rest Cemetery. Public viewing will be 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., prior to funeral service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

