Lent Allen HardemanApril 15, 1963 - Sept. 26, 2019Lent Allen Hardeman passed away on September 26, 2019, after a valiant 16 month battle with esophageal cancer.He is survived by his loving wife, Desiree Hardeman; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Rodriguez and spouse, Mandy; stepgranddaughter, Alexis Williams, who sweetly stole his heart; sisters Dr. Teresa Hardeman Martin and husband, John, and Judge Elizabeth Hardeman Beach and husband, Andy; six nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews.Lent was born on April 15, 1963, in Waco, to Edward Lent Hardeman and Geneva Saxton Hardeman. He graduated from Richfield High School. He obtained his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering technology and his master's degree in engineering technology in manufacturing quality and leadership, both from Tarleton State University. He worked in many manufacturing positions throughout his career and managed a real estate business. He attended and was baptized at Antioch Community Church. Lent loved and served his Lord Jesus Christ.He was an avid sportsman his entire life enjoying snow skiing, jet skiing, and mountain biking. He was deeply devoted to his faith, his family, and his friends, and he had a kind, generous heart. We love him and will greatly miss him. Thank you to Drs. Talukdar, Pratt, and Smith for their wonderful care.

