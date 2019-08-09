Frank HardageJuly 10, 1934 - Aug. 3, 2019Frank Hardage, 85, of Waco, passed away August 3, 2019. A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.Frank was born July 10, 1934, in Oklahoma. He moved to Texas at the age of 10. Frank married Paula Wesson in 1952 and they enjoyed 65 years together until her passing in 2017. He retired from Swift Meat Packing Company.Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Hardage; parents, Richard and Eva Hardage; brother, Alfred; and sister, Judy. He is survived by his children, Allen Hardage, Ricky Hardage, and Cynthia Gaye Hines; sisters, Clara Green and Barbara Crawford and husband, Paul; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
