Mary Ellade Harcrow Feb. 3, 1956 - April 19, 2020 Mary Ellade North Woodley Harcrow went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was loved by her family and friends, forever leaving a lasting impression. Ellade had the biggest servant's heart, always willing to help those in need. Her legacy as a loving wife, mother, "Mema", and friend will live on. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, private service will be held on Saturday, May 2, with Allan Lane officiating. The burial will follow. Public memorial service will be held at a later date. Ellade was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 3, 1956, to Dwan and Mary Cherry (Johnson) North. She moved to Waco, Texas, at the age of 9 where she became active in the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church youth program and Rainbow Girls (Waco Assembly #18). After graduating from Richfield High School in 1974, she was certified in Bookkeeping through 4C's School of Business in Waco, Texas. When she turned 18, she joined the Order of the Eastern Star where she remained an active member. In 1976, Ellade traveled to Pennsylvania on the Bicentennial Wagon Train and presented the Mayor of Philadelphia with the Keys to the City of Waco. She married Warren Edward Harcrow in 1984, and they celebrated 35 years of marriage this past December. Warren got her interested in racing stock cars at the Heart of Texas Speedway which quickly became a passion of hers. She was known as "Baby Blue" and was one of the few women who would race with the men. Another passion was her God given talent for singing. She was a gifted vocalist and enjoyed singing everywhere she went. This included singing in church, special events, and at stockcar races where she would perform the Star-Spangled Banner. Over the years she was affiliated with several Masonic Associations, her most recent titles being: Royal Matron of Yellow Rose Court #4 in Cleburne, TX., Associate Matron of Ardmore Court #34 in Ardmore, OK., Deputy Supreme Royal Matron, Supreme Council, Order of the Amaranth, Inc. Ellade was a follower of Jesus Christ, telling of His love and grace everywhere she went. She was highly active in the community by participating in International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranth, Daughters of the Nile, and Election Official. Ellade was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Cherry; maternal grandparents Almon Cherry (AC) and Mary Hariadene (Holmes) Johnson; paternal grandparents Herschel North and James and Trudy (Calhoun) Huffman. Ellade will be loved and missed by father, Dwan North and his wife, Peggy; husband, Warren Edward Harcrow; son, Maverik Woodley, fiancé, Rachael Frost; daughters, Emma, Mattalynn, and Luna; son, Montgomery (Monty) Woodley, wife, KyLee, and children, KayDee, Montgomery II, and LillyAnn; son, Markiss Harcrow, wife, Stephanie, and daughter, Gracelynn; son, Edward Harcrow, fiancé, Amber Morales, and son, Cole; daughter, Violet Luedke, husband, Aaron, and sons, Warren and Kyle; brothers, Daniel North, David North, Alan North, Dru North, Kenny North, and Jimmy North; sister, Joletha North. Additionally, Ellade had a deep love for her blended family and would desire they be recognized for the special place they held in her heart. Stepdaughters, Gail Wood, Sarah May, and Betty (BJ) Jordan; stepson, Blake Harcrow; and stepson-in-laws, stepdaughter-in-law, numerous step-grandchildren, great-step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Maverik Woodley, Montgomery Woodley, Markiss Harcrow, Edward Harcrow, Blake Harcrow, and Aaron Luedke. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
