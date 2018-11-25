Marvin Lee Haralson, Jr.Nov. 20, 1943 - Nov. 16, 2018Marvin Lee Haralson, Jr., of China Spring, died Friday, November 16, 2018 in Waco. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, December 1, at China Spring Cemetery.Marvin was born November 20, 1943, in Waco, to Marvin Lee and Mona Delores Buice Haralson. He grew up in Waco, and graduated from Richfield High School. Marvin married Helen Staley December 25, 1993, and they resided in China Spring. Marvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and while active, served in Germany. He had several jobs over the years, working for General Dynamics, Texas Water Quality Board, he was in residential construction, and he owned and operated the China Spring General Store, along with Marvin's Movies. He was a fan of NASCAR, football, and fishing, and had an overall love of the outdoors. During his childrens school years, Marvin also sponsored and coached numerous youth sports teams in China Spring, and he was a second Dad and friend to many students. Marvin was a family man, and he loved his family deeply.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debbie Menefee.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Helen; son, Jason Haralson and wife, Brandy; daughters, Hilary Fosse and husband, Brian, and Staley Justice and husband, Chad; grandchild, Jaydon Ezra and wife, Alexas; brother, Fred Haralson and wife, Ginny; sister, Linda Haralson; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Jenny, FeFe, and Big Boy.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.