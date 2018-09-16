Aaron Keith Haque, Sr.Jan. 22, 1933 - July 12, 2018Aaron "Keith" Hague Sr., 85, of Montgomery, Texas, passed peacefully at his home and went to be with his Lord and Savior, July 12, 2018. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at St Johns United Church of Christ, 100 S. Robinson Dr., Robinson, TX.He was born in Falls County, Texas, January 22, 1933, to Robert McEwen Hague and Iva Mae Harper Hague. Keith lived most of his life in Robinson, Texas, and met the love of his life, Myrl Elizabeth Thrasher on the "chicken farm" when they were children. They married on June 14, 1953 and enjoyed a long loving union for 65 years. They had two children, Beth and Keith Jr. "Bubba".Keith spent eight years in military service with the U.S. Air Force (four active and four reserve). Following his discharge from active duty, Keith settled his family in Robinson and started his career with Texas Power & Light (TXU) from which he retired after 35+ years of employment. Keith was a member of Youngblood Memorial Presbyterian Church of Robinson where he served as a Deacon, an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher, in the choir, and in any other capacity that was needed.He also served his community in the Robinson Chamber of Commerce and Robinson Cemetery Association. He enjoyed working on the farm with cattle and horses often driving the tractor while holding a grandchild on his lap. He was always available to help his family and his neighbors as needs arose.When Keith retired, he loved spending time with Elizabeth and his large extended family. Keith and Elizabeth moved to Magnolia/Montgomery in 2013 to be near Beth and her family because of his and Elizabeth's failing health. They found a new church home and new friends at First Presbyterian Church of Tomball. Keith loved everyone he met and loved sharing his faith and his life stories freely with all - his time in the Air Force, the antics of his working buddies at TP&L, and the fun he experienced with his family. He blessed his family with unconditional love, wisdom, and happiness. He will be missed by each and every one of us.Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McEwen Hague and Iva Mae Harper Hague; and sister, Bobbie Ann Hague.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Thrasher Hague; brother, Robert Hague and wife, Dianne of Katy, TX; daughter, Beth Bourdeau and husband, Victor, of Montgomery, TX; son, Aaron Keith Hague Jr. and wife, Suzanne of Mansfield, TX; eight grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to cancer or Alzheimer's research.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
