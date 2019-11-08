Ronald HaptonstallDec. 26, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2019Ronald Haptonstall, 85, of Marlin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

