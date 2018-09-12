Fahed Essa Hanna, Sr.July 9, 1937 - August 30, 2018Fahed Hanna, Jr., known to his family and friends as "Fred" or "Jr", passed away in Houston, Texas on August 30, 2018 at the age of 81 years.Fahed was born to Fahed Essa Hanna, Sr. and Sarah Ezar Hanna on July 9, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas and lived most of his life there. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1956 and went to Del Mar Junior College and the University of North Texas on full scholarships. He graduated from UNT with Bachelors Degrees in Music and Education in 1960 and with a Masters Degree in Music in 1962.He taught orchestra, band, choir, and English for the Corpus Christi Independent School District as well as with the United States Air Force in Japan. He sang in and directed numerous choirs and chorale groups for which he also received numerous awards. He was a member of the choir of the Church of the Good Shepherd for many years.He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald Essa Hanna and Norma; his sister, Lucy Rose Lee; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and God-children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Louis Hanna.Fahed's funeral will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Corpus Christi on September 15 at 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be followed by his committal service at the Church Columbarium and a reception to honor his life and memory.Memorial contributions can be made to the Choir of the Church of the Good Shepherd.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.