James HandAugust 30, 1939 - Feb. 25, 2020James Weldon Hand, 80, of Elk, passed away February 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his beloved family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead with the Rev. Larry Krueger officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Prairie Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Weldon was born in Watt, Texas, to Raymond and Willie (Auberry) Hand on August 30, 1939. He graduated from Axtell High School in 1957 and on May 10, 1958, married his high school sweetheart, Norma Jean Dietiker. He was employed at Owens Illinois glass plant for 38 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed raising cattle with son, Brianm and also traveling to various destinations with long-time friends, Johnny and Charlene Denton. He also loved going to all the various sporting events that his children, grandchildren, and great-grandsons participated in. He was an avid Axtell Longhorn fan where he enjoyed playing and then attending football games through the years. He also served on the Axtell School Board for 16 years. He considered his loving family as his greatest accomplishment in life. He was so proud of each and everyone of them. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead where he loved attending Sunday School and worship with his friends and family there. Weldon was preceded in death by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Darwin and Diane Dietiker. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Norma Jean; three daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and Ricky Lindsay, Julie and Bobby Hahn, Heather and Craig Tindle; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Dawn Hand. Also grandchildren; Rick and Aame Lindsay, Jana and Derek Pierce, Keith and Halley Lindsay, Jay Helleck, Lucas and Casie Helleck, Jordan Hand, Austin Hand, Reagan Hand, Hailey Tindle, Cole Tindle, Riley Tindle, and Eli Tindle. Also great-grandchildren; Kirsten, Kaylee, Colton, Landon, Trevor, Brody, Brooks, Brantley, and Bryce due in May. He is also survived by one brother, Dean Hand; nieces, Tammie Albers and husband, David, Danae Pieri and husband, Jimmy; nephew, Darin Dietiker and husband, Brett; great-nieces, Sara, Emmalie, Emelia, and Ellison.Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
