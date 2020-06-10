James "Slim" Hand
July 7, 1952 - June 8, 2020
James "Slim" Hand, age 67, of West, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West (masks, social distancing and 50% occupancy are mandatory; live stream available at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com). Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Slim was born July 7, 1952, in Waco, the son of the late James "Pa" and Martha "Ma" (Smith) Hand. He was a 1970 graduate of West High School where he was active in West FFA, won the State Talent Show, named Most Handsome in his Class, and played football and ran track. Slim was a local legend forming the James Hand Band performing at several venues in Austin, at The Grand Old Opry and did two tours in Europe. He was nominated on several occasions and won the Honky Tonk Male Performer of the Year Ameripolitan Award in 2015, starred in the SXSW 2014 Original feature film "Thank You A Lot", has recorded six albums over the years and was working on a seventh album which has not been released yet. Slim enjoyed entertaining everyone with his music, was an avid fisherman and hunter, and was well known for the President of "I Got A Million Of 'Em" Club. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was a member of Masonic Grand Lodge of Texas, A.F. & A. M. in Dallas.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Kayla Allen, of Waco; sons, Tracer Hand and Shane Machac, both of West; brothers, Bimbo Hand and wife, Jamie, and Ty Hand and wife, Kerry; nephews, Rowdy Hand and Cody Joe Hand; a niece, Stacy Miller; a very close cousin, Carolyn Farrar; and many other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Billy Wolf, Stevie Kalina, Jimbo Kolacek, Sonny VanWinkle, Bob Willis, Dwayne "Monkey" Uptmor, Michael Weinberger, Ricky Mynar, and Denver Koon. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Harris, Joe Mata, Kake Kolacek, Tim Snokhous and David Pareya. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or White Rock Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
