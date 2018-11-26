Ronald Gene HancockAug. 8, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2018On Friday, November 23, 2018, the trumpets sounded in Heaven and called another veteran home. Ronald Gene Hancock will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 28, at Proctor Cemetery, CR 335, Proctor, TX, where he will be buried with full military honors, with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Ronald Gene Hancock, faithful husband, valiant soldier, loving patriarch and life-long patriot is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Carol; son, Steve Hancock; daughter, Terri Cobb; and three step-daughters, Christina Smith, Jeanie Willis, and Tricia Loughridge. Among a host of adoring family, Ron leaves behind sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Danny Hancock, and two sisters, Peggy Grandsinger and Ruth Hancock.Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jeanette Wanda Hancock.Ron was born on August 8, 1941 to Y.Z. and Johnnie (Walker) Hancock in the town of Loraine, TX, raised in Proctor, TX. After graduating high school he entered the United States Army in January of 1960 and served courageously for six years, including tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam. Among other honors, Ron was recognized as a Gold Circle Member for his faithful support of the Veterans of Foreign Wars' National Veterans Service Program. Following his service as a member of the Army Special Forces, Ron enjoyed a career as a truck driver for many years, where he earned several awards for professionalism and safe operations.Pallbearers will be Daniel Sumabat, Eric Smith, Jr., Matt Blanchard, Desmond Parker, Rocky Sumabat, and Zack Hill.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to the Veterans of Foreign War, www.heroes.vfw.org or your favorite local charity.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
