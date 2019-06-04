Patricia A. HancockApril 16, 1929 - May 28, 2019Patricia "Pat" Annette Havekost Hancock, 90, died May 28, 2019, at Providence Park in the St. Catherine Center, Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, Woodway. Burial will follow at the Stranger Cemetery.Pat was born April 16, 1929 in Perry, Texas. She lived and attended school in Groesbeck, and then graduated from Texas Women's University. Pat began her Master's Degree in Psychology at North Texas University and Baylor University. She married Earl C. Hancock, Jr. on July 17, 1954.Her career covered a span of 48 years and ranged from all fields of medicine and hospital work, to executive secretary and then management and communications where she retired from the VA Medical Center in Waco, Texas.Pat was active in her church and community activities in both Houston and Woodway and was always involved in the interests of her children. She was remembered fondly by many and considered to be a mom to all. Her volunteer activities included American Heart Association-Mended Hearts, Chapter 192, Life Member of Volunteers at Providence Hospital (Texas Association of Hospital Auxiliaries) and Woodway United Methodist Church.Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Hancock, Jr.; and parents, Edgar and Dollye (Newman) Havekost.Pat is survived by her daughter, Jana Turner and husband, Bill Turner, of Austin, Texas; son, David Hancock and wife, Michelle Hancock, of Decatur, Texas; granddaughter, Rebecca Regan Turner and husband, Joao Pires; three great-grandchildren, Samuel Manuel, Rosy and Jaden Esanjo Pires Turner; granddaughter, Kathryn Annette Turner; brother, Roger Havekost and wife, Nancy Havekost; two nieces, Amy Havekost and Rebecca Havekost Benson and husband, John Benson; great-niece, Ellie Josephine Benson; 66 dear members of the wonderful Hancock family; and cousins, Rusty Newman and Ran Newman and their families.The family gives personal thanks to Dr. Wayne Falcone, Missy, Sundee, Ed, Ken, Brenda, Crystal, Dr. Julian and Jackie, the CHF clinic, Michelle, Dr. Rosario and staff, Dr. Go and staff, and the crew at Providence surgery.Those wishing to honor her may donate to the Perry Methodist Cemetery, 193 CR 127, Riesel, TX 76682.Please sign the family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.