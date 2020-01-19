Jesse HancockNov. 10, 1936 - Jan. 2, 2020Jesse Edward Hancock, of Waco, passed away peacefully in his sleep while in Providence Hospice Care on January 2, 2020. He was 83 years old.Jesse was born in McLennan County to Charles Marvin and Alta Mae (Evans) Hancock on November 10, 1936. He attended LaVega schools up until the 11th grade when he dropped out at age 17 to join the Air Force. He was the last surviving sibling of six children to include: Faye, Mary, Sandra, Jimmy, Johnny and Jesse. His father was a farmer but Jesse would go on to great success as a business owner and entrepreneur, far from the farm.In 1958, Jesse married Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Parker. The couple had four boys: Clint, Stu, Bruce, and Kevin. The couple divorced and Jesse married Beverly Janette Ballard. They had two children: Stephanie and Bo.Jesse was a brother, father, coach, businessman and entrepreneur. He owned a variety of businesses and was fortunate to have great success at each. He coached Little League baseball, Pop Warner Football and Youth Soccer. He was a collector of many things and he loved to take photos. His interests gave him the chance to meet and work with a great number of people and he was well known in the community.Quick with a joke, friendly to all and a unique spirit. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings. Survivors include all six of his children and many grand and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Waco Humane Society.
Hancock, Jesse
Service information
Jan 19
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
