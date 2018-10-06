Nathaniel HamptonJune 15, 1952 - Sept. 26, 2018Sevices will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at Lover's Leap Miss. Bapt. Church in Waco.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.