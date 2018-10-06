Nathaniel HamptonJune 15, 1952 - Sept. 26, 2018Sevices will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at Lover's Leap Miss. Bapt. Church in Waco.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
