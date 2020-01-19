Albert C. HampelJuly 11, 1937 - Jan. 9, 2020Albert Carl Hampel passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. He was 82 years old and will be greatly missed. Burial will be at 1:15 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, Texas 76710. A reception will follow at the church.Albert entered the world on July 11, 1937, near the town of Rogers, in Milam County, Texas. The youngest of five children born to Elise Nordhausen Hampel and Raymond Hampel, Albert was christened at Saint Monica Catholic Church in Cameron, Texas. When his father was appointed as Manager of the McLennan County Electric Cooperative, the family moved to McGregor where Albert spent his childhood and teenage years. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor on March 18, 1951, and graduated from McGregor High School in June 1955.Albert, an avid Longhorn fan all his life, attended the University of Texas, graduating with a BBA in Accounting and commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army through ROTC in June of 1959. His first post was Fort Lee, Virginia, where he served on active duty for six months. After returning to Austin, Albert was employed by the Texas Highway Department and joined the 249th Quartermaster Battalion, 49th Armored Division, Texas National Guard, to fulfill the balance of his military obligation.Albert married Diane Chamberlin Calkins on August 26, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor. The honeymoon was cut short as he was recalled to active duty at Fort Polk, Louisiana, in September 1961. He served for 10 months during the Berlin Missile Crisis. After this period of service, Albert and Diane enjoyed their early married life in Austin.Albert and Diane moved to Waco in December 1963 when Albert was hired by Brazos Electric Power Cooperative as Manager of Purchasing and Administrative Services. While at Brazos, Albert was responsible for handling several major projects, including additions to the company headquarters in Waco and construction of the Northern District Headquarters near Granbury, Texas. During his career Albert was also honored to serve as a "loaned executive" to the United Fund, served for several years on the Camp Committee of Huaco Council of Camp Fire, and was an active member of the Waco Civitan Club for over 30 years. Albert retired from Brazos after 34 years of service in March 1998.Albert considered his greatest accomplishment in life to be raising three daughters and educating them through Reicher, Texas A&M and Southwest Texas State. He strongly believed that his daughters should be degreed and able to support themselves. Seeing his family grow with the addition of three great sons-in-law and seven grandchildren made him very happy.During his long life in Waco, Albert was a proud member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council, Personnel Committee, Building Committee, and as Usher/Teller. In retirement, his hobbies included woodworking – mostly making furniture for his children and grandchildren – playing dominoes every Tuesday at church, grilling, fishing, boating on Lake Waco, and traveling "up and down I-35" with Diane to visit their children and grandchildren.At 6'6", Albert was always the tallest man in the room. He was an elegant dancer, and he and Diane enjoyed many years together as members of the Philo Dance Club. He taught his daughters to dance, too, and was quick to offer guidance of "don't lead" if they tried. He was a man of his word, and his handshake, its seal. He counted his change, and would walk back into the store and return the overage if the clerk made a mistake. Somehow, without many words, he communicated high expectations for his children and grandchildren, expectations that you didn't want to disappoint. He possessed a keen intellect, a dry wit, and a twinkle in his blue eyes until the very end.Albert was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 58 years, Diane; parents, Elise and Raymond Hampel; brothers, Raymond Hampel, Jr. and Victor Hampel; and sister, Helen Lina.He is survived by his daughters and their families, Carla Swenson and W. Scott Swenson of Lakeway, Laura Schwarz and Paul Schwarz of San Antonio, and Julie Yater and L. Scott Yater of Granbury. His seven grandchildren include Savannah Schwarz, Hunter Schwarz, Will Swenson, Leea Yater, Zach Swenson, Grayson Schwarz, and Grace Yater. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Lippe; and brother-in-law/life-long best friend, Henry Lippe.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road, Waco, TX, 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
