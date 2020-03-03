Virginia HammitJan. 2, 1942 - Feb. 29, 2020Virginia (Ginger) Fletcher Hammit's soul winged its way to heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020, and looked on her Savior, Lord, Father God's face. With much joy, she reunited with those preceding her; her beloved husband, Robert C. Hammit; mom and dad, Annie Bell and L.W. Fletcher; brother and wife, Larry and Barbara Fletcher; nephews, Michael, Keith, and Robbie Fletcher; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and dear friends.Ginger was born January 2, 1942, in Waco, Texas. She retired from Texas Department of Human Services with 26 years in 1997. Ginger enjoyed traveling and camping with her devoted companion, Donald Littleton.Ginger is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alicia Reid and Troy; brother and wife, Danny Fletcher and Kaye; granddaughters, Tory Reid, Sawyer Reid Willey and husband, Eric, and their son, Aiden Willey. She also leaves behind step-grandsons, C.J. Hammit and his family of Denison, Colt Reid and wife, Stephanie, and their family, of Frisco; step-granddaughter, Brittany Kruger and her family of Hillsboro. Along with her extended family, Donald Littleton and his family.Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Robert Songer, Doug Pierce, Oliver O'Brien, Colton Littleton, Eric Willey, and Chris Littleton.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Virginia's Service begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.