Christopher Michael HammerJune 28, 1983 - Aug. 21, 2019Christopher Michael Hammer, 36, passed away in McLennan County on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.Chris was born in Abilene, Texas, June 28, 1983, to Thomas Michael and Kriste Kay (Martin) Hammer. He grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 2002. Chris went on to graduate from TSTC in Waco. On February 19, 2011 he married Cari Mann and they made their home in Mart, Texas.Chris worked for Brazos Electric, Wilber Ellis, Shermco Industries, McLennan County and Old Domenion Trucking. Chris was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk, Texas, West A.C.T.S. and the Mart Little League. He enjoyed golf, Dallas Cowboys Football and boating. Chris enjoyed spending time with family and friends. But above all else, he loved spending time with his kids, who were his world. He was an exceptional dad who had a loving and big heart, a great smile and he never met a strangerHe is survived by his wife, Cari Hammer; sons: William Grant Hammer and Logan James Hammer; daughter, Addison Joanne Hammer; his parents: Mike and Kriste Hammer; grandmother, Janice Hammer; sister, Brittney Hammer; his dog, Dodger; and a host of extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dub and Alene Martin and Tommy Hammer.Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. A Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis. Interment will follow in Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.www.jekeevermortuay.comJ.E. Keever Mortuary408 N Dallas St,Ennis, TX 75120(972) 875-3891Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

