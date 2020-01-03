Rodney HamiltonNov. 2, 1960 - Dec. 26, 2019Rodney Lee Hamilton, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, at Edwards Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21st Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries