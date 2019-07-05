Juanita HamiltonSeptember 14, 1925 - July 3, 2019Juanita Hamilton, 93, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Waco.Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, at Rosemound Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

