Allen HamiltonSept. 23, 1937 - Sept. 15, 2019Anna Allen Miller Hamilton, daughter of Dan and Myra Miller, was born on September 23, 1937, and died September 15, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waco.Allen attended Baylor University and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and then went on to acquire a Master of Science in Education. Allen was employed in various positions as a registered nurse, but she found her ideal position at McLennan Community College as an instructor of nursing for the last 30 years of her career. Allen married Jim Dalton just after college and raised her two sons, Dan and Steve. Later in life Allen married Nick Hamilton and enjoyed 28 years of marriage until his death in 2013.She is survived by her children, Dan and Brandi Dalton of Arlington, and Steve and Staci Dalton of Waco; grandchildren, CJ and Caiti Dalton of Fort Worth; as well as her sister and brother, Virginia and Frank Williams of Rhode Island.Life has changed, not ended. Whatever we were to each other, that we still are. Call me by my old familiar name. Speak to me as you always did. Laugh at the little joke we enjoyed together. Party, smile, think of me and pray for me. Let my name be the household word it always was. Let it be spoken without effort or grief. Life means all that it ever meant, there is no unbroken continuity. Why would I be out of your mind because I am out of your sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, after some brief moment all will be as it was before… only better, infinitely happier and forever. We will be together with Christ, and in all manner of things, all is well.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, Waco TX 76708; McLennan Community College, 1900 College Dr, Waco TX 76708 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave, Waco TX 76701.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 3 football
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown bank branch; 'Front porch' plaza; Gaineses at SXSW; Restaurants reopening
-
New flight ID requirements go into effect in 2020
-
Dakota Farquhar-Caddell: A word to our LGBTQ+ students at Baylor
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.