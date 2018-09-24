Ronald Otis HambyApril 1, 1940 - Sept. 19, 2018Ronald Otis Hamby, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 25, at Lake Shore Baptist Church, 276 E. Hundley Dr., Lake Dallas, TX with Rev. Homer Walkup officiating. Burial will follow at Swisher Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, September 24, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Ln., Lewisville, TX.Ron was born, April 1, 1940 in Los Angeles, California to Otis and Grace (Lindley) Hamby. Hisfamily moved to Texas when Ron was a boy. He moved to Waco in 2011.Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Sandra.He is survived by his second wife, Pat Porter Hamby; son, Curtis and wife, Shannon of Victor, ID; son, Lane and wife, Lisa DeBorde of Pearland, TX; daughter, Allison Allen and husband, Kirk of Waco; step-daughters,Tammy Barton and husband, Darren of West, TX and Rhonda Banister and husband, Jay of Chilton, TX; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend their gratitude to Providence Hospice and personal physicians, Dr. Todd Blattman and Dr. Thomas Harris for all their loving and special attentive services.Full online Obituary and Guest book at www.mulkeymason.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

