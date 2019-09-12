Mildred Yvonne HallDec. 26, 1936 - Sept. 03, 2019Mother Mildred Yvonne Hall, matriarch of the Hall/Branch Family of Waco, Texas went from Labor to Reward surrounded by her family on September 3, 2019. Mother Hall was a proud alumni of A J Moore High School graduating in 1955 and a devoted member of the Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Mother Hall is survived by her five children; the joys of her life, 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous other surrogate sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.Visitation will take place on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Memorial Chapel in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Waco, Texas at 12:00 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

