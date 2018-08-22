Lisa Jo HallDec. 15, 1956 - Aug. 17, 2018There will be a celebration of her life with a private memorial service in the near future.Lisa Jo Hall, daughter of Bettye (Sheri) Sheridan Hall and the late Vic Hall, was born in Waco, Texas. Born with autism, later identified as Asperger's Syndrome, she dealt with many physiological, mental and emotional difficulties. During her last years her growth in all aspects was miraculous. She loved the Lord, and her faith sustained her with peace, strength and contentment which amazed and inspired all who knew her. Lisa was a disciplined steward of her body and of the home she shared with her parents.The type of cancer she developed is not uncommon among patients with AS. Since surgery was not an option, the Hill Country Memorial Hospice program was used by God as her lifeline, which allowed her to live in relative ease.His grace removed all traces of fear and anxiety. She simply accepted each day without a single complaint and with a thankful heart. In her last days she was unable to talk, so she communicated her thoughts and questions by writing them in a spiral notebook. Even at that stage she expressed concern about the welfare of her mother and siblings who were blessed to be with her when she went Home. She had written that she was ready to wake "in the arms of Jesus."Lisa is survived by her siblings, Nancy Elizabeth Hall of Dallas, Keith Arnett Hall of Heidelberg, Germany, and Brian Sheridan Hall of Corvallis, Oregon, along with several nieces and nephews. She had many genuine friends. Because of her special way with animals and a special place in her heart for them, countless ones lovingly responded to her gentle spirit.She loved her twenty years in Fredericksburg where she enjoyed walking miles every week. Her family are now picturing her walking "all over God's Heaven."The family respectfully request that any who wish to honor her memory do so with contributions to the SPCA, HCM Hospice or charity of choice.Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.Schaetter Funeral Home, Inc.301 E. San Antonio St.Fredericksburg, TX 78624(830) 997-2151Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
