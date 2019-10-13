Julia HallAug. 19, 1928 - Oct. 1, 2019Julia M. Hall, 91, formerly of Bellmead, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1 in Dallas after a brief illness. There will be a celebration of her life with family and friends at a future date. Julia was born on August 19, 1928 in Moody, Texas to Charles Festus and Myrtle (Clark) Allen. She worked briefly at Sears Roebuck & Co. and at Commercial Interiors in Waco, but spent most of her life raising her family at home. She was a member of the Oak Lawn Baptist Church..She was preceded in death by father, Charles Festus Allen; mother; Myrtle Ona Allen; husband, JC Hall; son, Gary Alan Hall; brother, Riley Allen; and sister, Dorothy Southern. Survivors include daughters, Carol Wagner of Athens, LA and Patty Bodimer and husband, John of St Petersburg, FL; son, David Hall and wife, Gail of Millsboro, DE; brother, Zollie Allen and wife, Carol of Aledo, TX; four granddaughters; two grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Methodist Dallas Medical Center for their attentive care during her illness. Please sign the online guestbook at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
