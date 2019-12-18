Jane HallAugust 18, 1930 - Dec. 16, 2019Jane Hall, age 89, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.A full obituary can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries