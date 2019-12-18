Jane HallAugust 18, 1930 - Dec. 16, 2019Jane Hall, age 89, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.A full obituary can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Waco drug dealer absent for trial, sentenced to life in prison
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.