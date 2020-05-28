James D. Hall, III
Aug. 15, 1946 - May 25, 2020
James D. Hall, III, 73, of Waco, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2020.
Private funeral service and burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Hall will be available for viewing Friday, May 29, from 12:00 noon to 7:00p.m., at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
