James D. Hall, III

Aug. 15, 1946 - May 25, 2020

James D. Hall, III, 73, of Waco, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2020.

Private funeral service and burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Hall will be available for viewing Friday, May 29, from 12:00 noon to 7:00p.m., at Lake Shore Funeral Home.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

