Danny HallJan. 22, 1962 - Nov. 21, 2019Danny Hall, 57, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, November 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
