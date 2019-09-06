Elizabeth Ann HaliburtonJuly 20, 1963 - Aug. 31, 2019Elizabeth A. Haliburton, of Waco, passed away August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Wake will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1200 Chestnut St. in Waco. Burial in Elm Mott Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.