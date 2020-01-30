Adele HaliburtonAug. 28, 1930 - Jan. 24, 2020Adele Haliburton, of Waco, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, at Living Word Church of God In Christ under the direction of Dr. Gilbert Gillum.Adele was born to Elbert & Elnora Harbert on August 28, 1930. A graduate of Moore High School in Waco, Texas, she finished in the top 10% of her class.Following high school graduation, she began her college experience at Paul Quinn College, earning a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. After graduating from Paul Quinn College, Adele married Laurence Haliburton in March, 1959. Adele was a housewife until she began her teaching career in Marlin, Texas, followed by a position at Mexia State School. During her tenure at Mexia, she attended Baylor University and obtained her certification in Special Education. Adele ended her full-time teaching career working for Hallsburg Independent School District and retired after a 22 year teaching career. She began work as a part-time substitute teacher for the Waco Independent School District until her health prevented her from doing so.Adele was an active member of the Living Word Church of God in Christ family where she was an active member who was honored as an educator, member of the mother's board, a communion worker and fellowshipped with the saints, until she was stricken with illness, but continued to tune into the live streaming online until she was called to take her final rest.She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Haliburton, parents, Elnora and Elbert Harbert, and her brother, Robert Harbert. She is survived by her brothers, Julius Harbert (Jean), Waco, TX, and Maurice Harbert, Fort Worth, TX; daughters, Cathy Haliburton, DeSoto, TX; Valerie Haliburton, Brooklyn, NY; Donna Haliburton Harris (George), Waco, TX; Lisa Haliburton, Waco, TX; sons, Gerald Haliburton, Austin, TX; Gary Haliburton (Stacy), Elgin, TX; stepson, Tommy Haliburton (Leslee), Canyon Country, CA; grandchildren; Nicole Delahoussaye (Mark), San Antonio, TX; Lauren Brooke Haliburton and Jacob Haliburton, Elgin, TX; great-grandsons; Asher and Abram Delahoussaye, San Antonio, TX; nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.The Haliburton family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Gilbert Gillum and Sister Louise Gillum and the Living Word COGIC family, as well as the Providence St. Catherine's rehab therapy staff for their care, compassion and support.
Haliburton, Adele
To plant a tree in memory of Adele Haliburton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.