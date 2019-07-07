Louis Arnold HajekApril 6, 1980 - July 4, 2019Louis Arnold Hajek, age 39, of Gholson, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 the result of a tragic accident in Gholson. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Louis was born April 6, 1980, in West, the son of Arnold and Dorothy (Grmela) Hajek. He was a 1998 graduate of West High School. Louis then attended Texas State Technical College in Waco and received three Associates Degrees in Lasers, Electrical Instrumentation and Robotics. On June 19, 2010, he was united in marriage to Amy Karlik in West. Louis was currently working as an Electrical Field Service Tech for Shermco Industries of Irving. He was a very active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was dedicated to his daily rosary, Catholic faith and had a deep love for God and family. Louis was also a member of 4th Degree Msgr. George Doskocil Assembly #2391, West Knights of Columbus Council #2305, K.J.T. Society #31, Men's ACTS and Brazos River Air Boats Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, cooking outdoors, having people over and spending time with his large number of family and friends.Louis was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Hajek, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Girard.Survivors include his beloved wife of 9 years, Amy Hajek of Gholson; daughter, Raiven Hajek of Gholson; mother, Dorothy Hajek of West; father-in-law, Frank Karlik III and wife, Delma Sue of Abbott; mother-in-law, Margaret Gentry of West; brother, Charlie Hajek and wife, Charlott, of Mexia; sisters, Louise Girard and Theresa Soukup and husband, Henry, all of West; his dogs, Kimber, Bailey, Tripp, Brody, Brazos and River; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are C.J. Hajek, Matthew Hajek, Tommy Girard, Joe Girard, Henry Soukup, K.D. Donnell, Chris Dulock, Bob Gerik, Zach Reed, Brady Corn, Mitchell Vaughn, Brad Pustejovsky, and Kurt Kunkel. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Veselka, Randy Spence, Clint McHargue, Derek Jackson, Holly Soukup and the West High School Class of 1998.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Knights of Columbus, McLennan County Search & Rescue, Waco Fire Department, or the Texas Game Wardens.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
