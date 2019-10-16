Myrl Elizabeth HagueOct. 21, 1935 - Oct. 11, 2019Myrl Elizabeth Hague, 83, of Montgomery, Texas, ended her journey with Alzheimer's and went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Robert Crilley officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery.Elizabeth was born October 21, 1935 to Rufus and Eva (Welch) Thrasher in Lorena, Texas. She lived most of her life in Robinson, Texas, meeting the love of her life Aaron Keith Hague on the "chicken Farm" when they were children. They were married on June 14, 1953 and enjoyed a long loving union for 65 years. They had two children, Beth and Keith Jr. "Bubba".Elizabeth was a member of Youngblood Memorial Presbyterian Church of Robinson where she served as an Elder and was in the choir. She served her community in the Robinson Chamber of Commerce and Robinson Cemetery Association. Elizabeth and Keith moved to Magnolia/Montgomery in 2013 to be near Beth and her family due to their failing health. They found a new church home and new friends at First Presbyterian Church of Tomball. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by each and every one of us.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Eva Thrasher; husband, Aaron Keith Hague; brother, Glenn Thrasher; and sister, Linda Faye Thrasher.Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Beth Bourdeau and husband, Victor, of Montgomery, Texas; son, Aaron Keith Hague, Jr. and wife, Suzanne, of Mansfield, Texas; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Mason, Gloria Turnage, Lena Shaw; along with numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Alzheimer's research at www.alz.org or cancer research at www.mdanderson.org.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
