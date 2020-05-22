Helen Marie Haferkamp
Sept. 1, 1936 - May 20, 2020
Helen Marie (Springer) Haferkamp, of Hewitt, TX, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at Friedens Cemetery in Riesel, TX, with Pastor Robert Rust of First Evangelical Church officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Helen was born September 1, 1936, in Falls County to Louis and Esther Springer, Sr. She graduated from Mart High School in 1954 and married W. B. Haferkamp on May 14, 1955. Helen was a very good homemaker who loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She was a longtime member of Evangelical Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Louis Springer, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, W.B. Haferkamp; sons, David Haferkamp, and Douglas Haferkamp and wife, Cecilia; daughter, Judy Welch and partner, Jill; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Korger; sister-in-law, Marlene Springer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Friedens Cemetery Association, PO Box 280, Riesel, TX, 76682.
Pallbearers will be James Welch, Nick Haferkamp, David Epperson, Rick Korger, Josh Cole, and Elmo Haferkamp, Jr. Honorary bearers are Roylee Snoody and Melvin Helerfinger.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
