Dave HaferkampAug. 24, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2020Dave Haferkamp, 78, of China Spring, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by family.In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.He was the only child of Bill and Murl Haferkamp and was born in the home of his aunt and uncle, Paul and Alma Ehlers in Mart. He attended Waco area schools, graduating from Waco High School in 1960. Dave joined the US Marine Corps in 1965 and served for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Sergeant while serving and earned numerous medals including the Bronze Star for Valor.Dave returned to Waco in 1969 after leaving the Marine Corps and later met Kat Ivy, whom he married in April of 1970. They had one child, Billy Haferkamp, in 1971. Dave had two special hobbies; bowling and drag racing. One hobby allowed him to meet the love of his life, Kat, at Lake Air Lanes in 1970. The other stemmed from his love of fast cars from his childhood. He loved racing his Nova, mainly at Academy Drag Strip in Little River, Texas. Many special friendships were made from being involved with both of these hobbies. Dave will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, strength, and the selfless attitude he showed towards all he met.Dave is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Kat; son, Billy and wife, Kathryn and their children, Lauryn and Will, Bumpy's only grandchildren.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
