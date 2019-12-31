Oliver HackerNov. 24, 1925 - Dec. 28, 2019Oliver "Bob" Hacker, age 94, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Waco, Texas. A celebration of Bob's life will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at White Rock Cemetery in Ross, Texas, where Bob will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Yovon Biggs Hacker.Bob was born November 24, 1925, in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He enlisted January 30, 1943 in the United States Navy and became Seaman First Class serving on Destroyers USS McKee and USS McKaffery and Battleship USS Pennsylvania during WWII. Honorably discharged on August 22, 1947. He moved to California where he owned and operated a Limousine Service to the Stars, driving celebrities such as Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart, Red Skelton, Frank Sinatra, Debbie Reynolds and others. Bob also worked as a security guard to Howard Hughes.He is survived by a half-brother, Ivan Dean Welker of Brownsville, numerous cousins by marriage, and many loving friends and neighbors.
Hacker, Oliver
