Helen HabelMay 12, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2020Helen Habel, a lifetime resident of Falls County, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Graveside services were held at the St. Paul Cemetery on February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Habel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries