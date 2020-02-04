Helen HabelMay 12, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2020Helen Habel, a lifetime resident of Falls County, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Graveside services were held at the St. Paul Cemetery on February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Habel, Helen
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Habel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.