Tuyet Thi-Minh HaTuyet Thi-Minh (nee Phan) Ha, 67, of Waco, Texas, passed away, August 1, 2018.She was preceded in death by her father, Giam V. Phan and mother, Chat T. Nguyen.She is survived by her daughter, Quynh Skiven; son, Khai Ha; father of her children, Hum Ha; two grandchildren; sisters, Khai Phan, Phuong Nguyen, Loan Phan, and Diep Nguyen; brothers, Vu Phan, Hai Phan, and Thai Phan; and numerous nieces and nephews.A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Savior Catholic Church's, temporary location on 1209 N. Indiana, Wichita, KS 67214. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.www.dlwichita.comDowning & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.6555 E. CentralWichita, KS 67206(316) 682-4553Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
