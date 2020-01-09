Richard GuthrieOct. 16, 1936 - Jan. 4, 2020Richard Guthrie passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A reception will follow the graveside service in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.Richard was born October 16, 1936, in Manhattan, New York, to Arthur and Augusta Guthrie. He worked for the Texas Highway Department District IV, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed his front yard swing with his trusted dog "Angel" by his side as he waved as friends drove by.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Grace.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Guthrie of Waco, Texas; and one son, William Guthrie and wife, Donna, of Waco.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Guthrie, Richard
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 10
Graveside
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
Jan 10
Reception
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
