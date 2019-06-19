Linda Ladine GuthrieNov. 16, 1939 - June 13, 2019Linda Ladine Guthrie, 79, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away June 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with renal failure and diabetes. She was born November 16, 1939, in Bruceville, Texas, to Harold and Lillian (Taylor) Gruetzner.Preceded in death by husband, Bobby Guthrie and parents. Survived by children, Kim Perry and Tom, David Guthrie and Tammie, Danny Guthrie, and Mike Guthrie and Lacey; grandchildren, Jaron, Kallan, Wensley, Shelby, Kirstin, Jessica, Thomas, Riley, Reese, and Brady; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Kinsley, Sydnie; and sister, Mary Hinson and Wayne.Graveside will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at Palm Valley Cemetery, Round Rock, Texas.Beck Funeral Home1700 E. WhitestoneCedar Park, Texas 78613(512) 259-1610www.beckchapels.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

