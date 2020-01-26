Gayla Jo GuthrieDec. 28, 1952 - Jan. 19, 2020Gayla Jo (Andrews) Guthrie, 67, passed away January 19, at her residence after a long battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, at Peoria Baptist Church, 1347 FM 1947, Hillsboro, Texas 76645. A lunch will follow the service at her home.Gayla was a longtime resident of Whitney. She was a lifetime mother to many and a homemaker who loved Friday garage sales. She loved attending family gatherings, and camping and fishing were always on the summer agenda. She loved Westerns and scary movies. She was a member of the Peoria Baptist Church.Gayla was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; daughter, Virginia; father, Charles Floyd; and brother, Mark.She is survived by her children, Melissa White and husband, Steve, of Kirvin, TX, Tina (Mack) Collins of Waco, Chris Guthrie and wife, Tamara, of Whitney, Stephanie Davalos and husband, Ben, of Blum, and Tiffany Guthrie. She is also survived by her mother, Berna Dean (Duckett) Andrews; brothers, Charles David, Doug, and Jeff; and numerous grandchildren and extended family.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Guthrie, Gayla Jo
To plant a tree in memory of Gayla Guthrie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.