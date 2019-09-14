Matthew Randell GuruleJan. 12, 1987 - Aug. 17, 2019Matthew Randell Gurule, 32, passed away on August 17, 2019. Matthew resided in both Santa Fe, NM and Central Texas area. Matthew was born on January 12, 1987 in Albuquerque, NM.He graduated from China Spring High School in 2004. He then joined the Marine Corps on November 7, 2005 in Waco, Texas.Matthew was an intellectual, fun-loving, caring person who loved his family and always made everyone smile.He would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved to dance like no-one was watching and cook like it was our last meal.Matthew loved to sing karaoke, visit with his family and friends, and make the most out of every experience. In the corps they called him "The Frog" "Frogman" or "Ja Rule" "El Mateo" "The Racoon"He was preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, Jose H. Gurule; paternal grandmother, Maria F. Estrada; and father, Matthew B. Gurule.He is survived by: mother, Sandra Miller and Casey Willis; sister, Rheanna Gurule and fiancé, Frank Rosales; nieces: Alyssa M. Ramirez and Ariana S. Rosales, and Natalee and Nalanie Rosales; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends who all loved him dearly including his marine brothers, Semper Fi!Memorial services will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Christ The King Church 4777 Lakeshore Dr. Followed by: Celebration of Life at The Elks Lodge 3896 Old Lorena Rd.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
