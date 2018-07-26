Ursula GunnMarch 27, 1949 - July 22, 2018Ursula Gunn, 69, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, July 22, 2018. Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Deacon Greg George officiating.She was preceded in death by her father, Edmund Merten; mother, Helene Merten; and daughter, Tina Marie Gunn.She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Louis Edward "Ed" Gunn; daughter, Stephenie Chimmy Anne Gunn of Waco, Texas; brothers, Heinrich Socha and Leonhard Joseph Merten of Schweinfurt, Germany.Ursula was born in Poland and emigrated to Germany as a child, and she maintained strong family ties in both countries. She became a citizen of the United States in 1976 and was incredibly proud to call Waco, her home. For 30 years, Ursula worked for the City of Waco. She was passionate in her work with city government because it allowed her to help shape the community she loved.Ursula was an active member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church, and she drew peace and compassion from her faith. In her spare time, Ursula volunteered at St. Catherine's as a Eucharistic Minister, cared for a beautiful garden, and filled her life with drawing, sewing, and music. Her strong, bright spirit and deep caring for everyone she knew leaves her family and friends with many precious memories.In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a gofundme account, and will distribute donations to the Catholic Church and cancer research according to Ursula's wishes.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.