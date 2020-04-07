June Gummelt

June 3, 1943 - April 2, 2020

June Gummelt, age 76, of Mound, passed away in Temple on the evening of April 2, 2020. A private family graveside service will be at Mound Cemetery with Bruce Cox officiating.

June is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ellen Ann Gummelt; daughters, Jalean Sutton and husband, Shanon, and Glenda Chastain; sons, Justin Gummelt and Jackie Gummelt and wife, Shelly; grandson. Cooper Lee Sutton; granddaughters, Kelbi Badger, Karlee Chastain, and Maddi Gummelt; sister, Janice Melde and husband, Lloyd; brother, Sam Gummelt

Memorials can be made to Mound Cemetery P.O. Box 177 Mound, TX 76558.

