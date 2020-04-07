June Gummelt
June 3, 1943 - April 2, 2020
June Gummelt, age 76, of Mound, passed away in Temple on the evening of April 2, 2020. A private family graveside service will be at Mound Cemetery with Bruce Cox officiating.
June is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ellen Ann Gummelt; daughters, Jalean Sutton and husband, Shanon, and Glenda Chastain; sons, Justin Gummelt and Jackie Gummelt and wife, Shelly; grandson. Cooper Lee Sutton; granddaughters, Kelbi Badger, Karlee Chastain, and Maddi Gummelt; sister, Janice Melde and husband, Lloyd; brother, Sam Gummelt
Memorials can be made to Mound Cemetery P.O. Box 177 Mound, TX 76558.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.